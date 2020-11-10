Shawn Mendes recently ushered in a new era of music with a cinematic visual alongside “Wonder,” his first single of 2020. The singer followed up the song by announcing it is actually the title track to his next studio album, which is slated for a December release. While Mendes has yet to offer another preview of the record, the singer recently stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge studio to showcases his soaring vocals.

Seated at the piano, Mendes dove into a chilling rendition of “Wonder.” While the performance offered an acoustic take on the single, Mendes was also joined by a full band to expand on his sound. Mendes then offered a captivating cover of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” This time, the singer elected to forgo the full band and he instead relied on the piano and his room-filling vocals to craft an intimate performance.

In other Mendes news, the singer recently announced he is the star of the upcoming Netflix documentary In Wonder, which follows his rise to fame and culminates with his extensive 2019 tour. In the film’s trailer, Mendes details his upbringing, describes what it feels like to be on stage in front of thousands of adoring fans, and sheds some light onto his relationship with Camila Cabello.

Watch Mendes perform “Wonder” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on BBC’s Live Lounge above.

In Wonder premieres 11/23 on Netflix and Wonder is out 12/4 via Island. Pre-order it here.