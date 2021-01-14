Sia And Burna Boy’s Animated ‘Hey Boy’ Video Is A Psychedelic, Cool World

Sia isn’t bad, she’s just drawn that way in the trippy animated video for her new song “Hey Boy” featuring Burna Boy. The song is the closing track on the soundtrack to Sia’s upcoming directorial debut Music, which stars Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., and Maddie Ziegler.

The video is directed by Rafatoon and turns Sia and Burna Boy into cartoon characters straight out of classic animated films like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? — or maybe Cool World, the reference to which probably just carbon-dated me as a fossil. The video also takes inspiration from anime and the psychedelic Yellow Submarine short film, as Sia’s lounge singer not only sings her way through the old “wolf whistle” trope but also flies through a pair of trippy dream sequences. Burna Boy is an anthropomorphic cat, for some reason, but don’t worry — at least his grill is intact.

Music is set to follow estranged sisters played by Hudson and Ziegler, whose relationship is helped along by Odom Jr.’s neighbor character. It’s being described as a musical drama, so it helps that the music is provided by Labrinth as well. The film debuts on IMAX screens on February 12, 2021.

Watch the “Hey Boy” video above.

Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture is out 2/12 on Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic. You can pre-save it here.

