Sia Announces Her ‘Music’ Soundtrack Album With The Bouncy ‘Hey Boy’

Sia has been teasing a new project this year, although it’s not a traditional album. She directed, co-wrote, and co-produced a movie called Music, which is set to have a limited theatrical released by IMAX in February 2021. Now she has revealed that around that time, a soundtrack album, Music – Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture, will also be released.

Alongside that news, Sia also shared a new song, “Hey Boy.” The sub-3-minute track is a quick dose of bouncy pop in which Sia expresses a desire for some male company, singing, “Not going to be single, not tonight / Am I going to be single all my life? / I want you to stop and come on by / ’cause you know what us single women like.”

This is the third song Sia has dropped from the movie/album, following “Courage To Change” (which dropped in September) and “Together,” which she released back in May.

Meanwhile, Sia has kept busy in recent months by dropping yet another David Guetta collaboration and teaming up with Ozuna and Doja Cat.

Listen to “Hey Boy” above.

Music — Songs From And Inspired By The Motion Picture is out 2/12/2021 via Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.