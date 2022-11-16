Last night (November 15), the Latin Recording Academy honored the 2022 Latin Grammy nominees for Best New Artist. All 11 nominated artists, including Silvana Estrada, Nicole Zignago, and Pol Granch, performed at a live showcase in Las Vegas.

The Latin Grammy Awards category for Best New Artist includes many acts from across Latin America, Spain, and the US. Estrada represents Mexico in the category. The singer-songwriter achieved a breakthrough year with her third album, Marchita. At the showcase, she performed a moving version of her heartfelt ballad “Te Guardo.”

.@silvanaestradab's stunning performance of "Te Guardo" at the best new artist showcase #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/0lSjpR5kKk — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) November 16, 2022

Zignago is representing Peru in the Best New Artist category. She has crossed over from writing hits for other artists like Sofía Reyes‘ “1, 2, 3” to releasing her own music. Zignago dropped her debut EP Así Me Siento Hoy earlier this year. She provided one of the showcase’s more upbeat moments with the performance of her breakup anthem “Corazón Frío.”

.@nicolezignagom performed Corazon Frio at the Best New Artist showcase #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/tWgpuH2VUv — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) November 16, 2022

Granch is holding it down for Spain in the Best New Artist category. After breaking out on last year’s hit remix of “Tiroteo,” with Marc Seguí and Rauw Alejandro, he released his second album Amor Escupido. His performance was introduced by Spanish icon Alejandro Sanz in a video message. Granch turned the showcase into a pop concert with his emotional performance of “Solo x Ti.”

.@polgranch turned the best new artist showcase into a pop concert with "solo x ti" #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/aaOpMzKT2z — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) November 16, 2022

Angela Alvarez, who is making history as the oldest Best New Artist nominee at 95 years old, also hit the stage. She performed a powerful ode to her homeland Cuba. Yahritza y Su Esencia was missing band member Mando, so they opted not to perform. Other nominees include Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Nabález, Tiare, and Vale. The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 17. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Univision.

At 95-years-old Angela Alvarez is the oldest #LatinGRAMMY best new artist nominee & she sounds incredible pic.twitter.com/ZYNcpvGrtJ — Lucas Villa (@myprerogative15) November 16, 2022

Some artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.