Pol Granch released his new album Amor Escupido today (October 28). The Spanish singer-songwriter also dropped the delirious music video for “Que Todo Sea Probar.”

Granch received his breakthrough moment last year when he featured on Marc Seguí’s hit “Tiroteo.” After Rauw Alejandro jumped on the remix, their collaboration blew up around the world. The remix has amassed over 395 million streams on Spotify. Granch then started appearing on the hit Netflix series Elite soon after.

In his Amor Escupido album, Granch lets his romantic angst run wild. He embraces the pop-punk revival in his alternative cuts like “Kriño” and “No Te Bastó, Mi Corazón.” Granch also experiments with other genres like synth-pop in “Solo x Ti” and deep house in the Disclosure-like “Desconexión” featuring Garabatto. Reflecting his French heritage, he also sings in a bit in French in that song.

“The album is like a diary where each page is a song, a harpoon you throw in order to find out what love is and where it is taking you,” Granch said in a statement.

Granch also released the music video for “Que Todo Sea Probar.” In the funky dance track, he encourages his listeners to try everything when it comes to love. He manifests that message in the video that features people from all walks of life dancing with each other. Granch also shows his support for the LGBTQ+ community with a same-sex couple sharing a kiss among the euphoric crowd.

Granch is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards. He is already working on a second part of his Amor Escupido album.

Amor Escupido is out now via Sony Music Spain. Listen to it here.