Earlier this week, Sinead O’Connor revealed that her 17-year-old son Shane O’Connor was missing, sharing a message on social media in hopes of locating him. “Shane, your life is precious,” she wrote. “God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself.” Unfortunately, news arrived on Friday that Shane O’Connor was found dead.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” Sinead wrote on Twitter. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

According to The Guardian, police confirmed the news of Shane’s death after he went missing on Thursday from Newbridge, County Kildare in Ireland. A spokesperson said a body was discovered in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday.

Prior to the news, Sinead revealed that Shane was on suicide watch at Tallaght Hosptial’s Lynn Ward. She also questioned how her son was able to sneak away from the site. “I want to know why Lynn Ward at Taillight hospital who were supposed to have HCA’s supervise my child 24/7 have managed to let him out of their grasp this morning when 7 days ago he made two severe suicide attempts,” she tweeted. She later added, “I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will.”

