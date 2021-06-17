It’s been a whirlwind week-plus in the world of Sinéad O’Connor. Last Monday (June 7), the musician said she was retiring from the music industry. Shortly after that, she changed her mind. Now, O’Connor has again flip-flopped, as today, she has once more announced her retirement from music.

In a tweet from her personal account, she noted that she will transition to writing, but will release one more album next year, which she does not plan to promote: “On Sunday I begin my new life as a writer, having been in two minds about retiring from the music business. Below is my retirement announcement. My last album, No Veteran Dies Alone will be released in April 2022. There will be no promo. Thanks for all the fun and love.”

That tweet also featured screenshots of an more extensive message from O’Connor, in which she notes that her decision to leave music came after “consultation with [her] medical team.” Her letter concludes, “I sincerely thank my fans and supporters for the love they’ve shown me all down the years, as well as my co-workers. We’ve all had a great adventure: now it’s time for the next one : ).”

Read O’Connor’s full note below.