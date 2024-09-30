During “Weekend Update” in the SNL season 50 premiere, Bowen Yang dressed up as internet sensation hippo Moo Deng to comment on her viral fame.

“The response has been overwhelming, but it has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries,” he said. “Reminder, women owe you nothing. When I’m in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I’m at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I’m your parasocial bestie or because you appreciate my talent.”

The segment was a clear reference to Chappell Roan asking her fans to chill out after she became very famous, very fast. (Well, mainstream famous — she was already famous to those in the know.) But in case it wasn’t obvious, “Weekend Update” co-host Colin Jost mentioned the “Casual” singer by name, asking Yang’s Moo Deng if she knew her. “I’m 10 weeks old, Colin, of course I know Chappell Roan,” he answered. “By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health… it’s what society does. It puts young women on pedestals only to knock them down with shellfish.”

Following the predictable discourse about satirically comparing Moo Deng to Roan, including accusations that he was mocking her, Yang (who recently interviewed the pop sensation) took to Instagram to defend himself.

“oh geez. ‘mocks’???” he wrote. “if my personal stance and this piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting her then there it is i guess. everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever. needing the hose rn.”

You can watch the SNL sketch above.