Will Chappell Roan follow Lady Gaga‘s path as a multi-hyphenate singer/actor? “Actors are f*cking crazy,” she told SNL‘s Bowen Yang during a conversation for Interview Magazine. So… that sounds like a no?

Roan is the most exciting name in pop at the moment, thanks to her joyful debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess and cathartic live shows. But with that success comes a lot of people asking her to do things she’s not particularly interested in, including acting.

“I get so freaked out by film people,” she explained. “I’ve been asked in the past couple of weeks, like, ‘You want the lead in XYZ?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ I appreciate it, but literally, no.”

The “Hot To Go!” singer started doing music because, as she put it, “I wanted to get my foot in the door for acting, and then I moved to Los Angeles, and I was like, ‘F*ck that.’ The industry is legitimately so scary, and it is so out of my control. I can put out music whenever I want. I don’t have to wait for a casting director to be like, ‘It would be great if we cast you, and then we’ll decide your schedule for the next three months.'”

The only kind of role that might get Roan’s attention is a cameo where she can do something “really specific and really silly.” The campaign to get Chappell Roan on Tim Robinson’s HBO show begins now.