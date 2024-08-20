Chappell Roan has become a major star pretty quickly this year (just look at the size of her Lollapalooza crowd). There are definitely some aspects of her newfound fame she’s not loving, though, and she’s been open about that.

Now she has again addressed the topic, in a pair of TikTok videos shared yesterday (here and here). The videos address Roan’s take on fan interactions and mindsets. She says in the first one:

“I need you to answer questions. Just answer my questions for a second. If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, “Can I get a photo with you?” And she’s like, “No, what the f*ck?” And then you get mad at this random lady? Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online? This is a lady you don’t know. And she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read about her online is true? I’m a random b*tch. You’re a random b*tch. Just think about that for a second, OK?”

In the second video, she continues:

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous, whatever. I don’t care that it’s normal. I don’t care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK. That doesn’t make it normal. It doesn’t mean I want it. It doesn’t mean that I like it. I don’t want whatever the f*ck you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. I don’t give a f*ck if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just ’cause you see them online or you listen to the art they make. That’s f*cking weird. I’m allowed to say no to creepy behavior, OK?”

In the caption of the second video, she notes, “Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings.”