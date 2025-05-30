Mariah Carey’s focus lately has been on a 20th-anniversary edition of The Emancipation Of Mimi, and the package includes some great extras. That includes fresh remixes from some familiar faces, like this Kaytranada rework that dropped in April.

The full reissue is out now, so we can finally hear Solange’s remix of “Say Somethin’,” which gives the song a bit of a woozy chopped ‘n screwed vibe. The remix is exclusive to the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Another new track of note is “When I Feel It,” which isn’t exactly new: It was intended for the original album but was ultimately scrapped due to clearance issues (it samples The Dynamic Superiors’ “Here Comes That Feeling”), but now it’s finally available. Fans are pretty excited.

Carey previously said of the reissue, “I’m really happy to celebrate ‘Mimi’s Emancipation’ with this special anniversary re-release. While working on this edition, I got to relive all the memories from this pivotal moment in my personal and professional life. This album has some of my biggest hits to date, as well as some personal favorites that are very special to me. Forgotten gems, unreleased bonus tracks and different remixes with incredible collaborators — all of these and more are now available in one place for the first time ever!”

Listen to “Say Somethin’ (Solange Southern Star Remix)” above.

The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) is out now via Def Jam/UMe. Find more information here.