Mariah Carey has become synonymous with heartfelt ballads, while Kaytranada is famous for his dance floor anthems. Today (April 11), the Grammy Award-winning musicians merged their sonic signatures for an infectious collaborations fans are gushing over.

To celebrate Carey’s forthcoming The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) reissue, the chart-topper tapped Kaytranada for a “Don’t Forget About Us” remix. Instead of stripping the record of its gut-wrenching emotion, Kaytranada masterfully crafted a raw groove to amplify that vulnerability. Whether you’re a Lamb (Mariah Carey superfan) or a newbie to her discography, this re-imagined tune honors its legacy with a fresh perspective.

In a statement, Carey raved about re-releasing her revered body of work. “I’m really happy to celebrate ‘Mimi’s Emancipation’ with this special anniversary re-release,” she said. “While working on this edition, I got to relive all the memories from this pivotal moment in my personal and professional life. This album has some of my biggest hits to date, as well as some personal favorites that are very special to me. Forgotten gems, unreleased bonus tracks and different remixes with incredible collaborators – all of these and more are now available in one place for the first time ever!”

Listen to the remix above.

The Emancipation Of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition) is out 5/30 via Def Jam/UMe. Find more information here.