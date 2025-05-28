The 2025 BET Awards are swiftly approaching, and after announcements of nominees, performers, and some of the BET Experience activities the weekend prior to the show, the network has now announced the recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award. “Celebrating their decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact,” the award will be given to Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin and Snoop Dogg, all of whom are also billed to perform. The 2025 BET Awards air live on Monday, June 9, at 8 PM ET.

Kevin Hart was announced as the host a few weeks before the show, and Kendrick Lamar is the most-nominated artist with 10 nominations, including Album Of The Year, Viewer’s Choice, and Video Of The Year. Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla are all tied with six nominations each. This year’s performers will include GloRilla, Lil Wayne, Leon Thomas, Playboi Carti, and Teyana Taylor, with more performers to be announced.

In the days leading up to the show, Los Angeles will once play host to the BET Experience festival, with activations and concerts beginning Thursday, June 5, and running through the weekend. In addition to the 25th anniversary of 106 & Park, this year’s BETX will also feature the return of the BETX celebrity basketball game, featuring BossMan Dlow, Cordae, G-Herbo, Hunxho, Kalan.FrFr, Pardison Fontaine, Rapsody, Rob49, and more.