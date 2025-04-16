Solange Knowles‘s Eldorado Ballroom series returns for 2025, this time making a homecoming to the Lone Star State. The orchestral series, aimed at bringing new voices and perspectives to so-called “high art,” first appeared in 2023 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Then, in 2024, she brought the series to the Walt Disney Hall in Los Angeles. The expanded, now-week-long series is coming to Solange’s hometown, Houston, with six performances at a slew of the city’s historical venues, including the original Eldorado Ballroom, The Museum of Fine Arts, and Jones Hall. It’s the latest project from Solange, who’s been screening films and composing ballets instead of chasing the pop music limelight.

According to its press release:

Each event highlights a different musical focus and cast of performers, including a celebration of Black female classical composers and orchestral works, powerful convocations of devotional spiritual and gospel music, evenings at the Eldorado Ballroom exploring contemporary music and performance art, an evening honoring the roots of black folk and zydeco music, and a celebration of Houston’s musical legacy viewed through a futurist lens with a deep focus on the enduring influence of Chopped and Screwed and the innovative musical contributions from our city’s Nigerian and broader African communities.

See below for more information about the individual events, and finding ticketing information here.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025:

On Dissonance (An Evening of Classical, Symphonic, and Opera Works)

Jones Hall

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Eldorado Ballroom

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Monuments Are Here

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Paper in My Shoe

Eldorado Ballroom

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Glory to Glory (A Revival for Spiritual and Devotional Work)

Jones Hall

Monday, June 16, 2025

Go Slow

Dream Palace Banquet Hall