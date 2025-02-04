The 67th annual Grammy Awards took place this past weekend, and one of the most impressive feats from the ceremony was Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” winning five Grammy’s for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. Look, we’re huge fans of K Dot here at UPROXX. Having previously highlighted the top ten California whiskeys to sip alongside his west-coast-centric “Squabble Up” music video and the best bourbons to savor during every scathing diss track in his feud with Drake, it only makes sense that we would compile a list so you can toast to his most recent success. For this one, we’re going to highlight the most unique yet unbeatable whiskeys you can buy to toast to “Not Like Us,” securing a clean sweep. Trust us, all of these bottles are amazing in their own right, but they deserve extra praise for being unlike anything you’ve ever tried before. Are we locked in? Step this way and enjoy the top 10 whiskeys to toast Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Grammy wins. 10. Crab Trapper Whiskey ABV: 46%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Crab Trapper Whiskey is a unique creation from Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire, made from a bourbon base and steeped with a custom crab, corn, and spice blend. Created to find a way to fend off an invasive species (green crabs), this oddity is essentially for a good cause. Tasting Notes: Nose: Crab Trapper’s nose is full of salinity, vanilla extract, and the nautical aroma of canned seafood. It’s not the most whiskey-heavy nose in the world, but it does deliver on the promise of being crabby. Palate: The first sip opens with some spice, think Old Bay and black pepper, but then that fishiness comes in waves, which may or may not be your jam. It throws the whiskey out of balance, with the baking spices and some gentler notes of vanilla and caramel struggling to find breathing room behind that distinct top note.

Finish: The mercifully brief finish welcomes an uptick in the fishy taste, which is not altogether unpleasant, but it does need some of the baking spices found earlier in the sip, which has sadly dissipated by this point. Bottom Line: The rap game isn’t for artists with soft shells, and this delightfully weird whiskey is definitely “not like” anything we’ve ever tried. Kendrick’s hard-hitting diss track is full of pointed bars, and Crab Trapper Whiskey is the perfect companion piece. Bonus points: enjoying it helps to expel an invasive species from the rap game…erm, I mean the New England region. 9. Jefferson’s Ocean Aged At Sea Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $66 The Whiskey: What makes Jefferson’s Ocean Aged At Sea Bourbon unlike anything you’ve tried before is that this whiskey was put on a ship and sent on a global adventure to mature. The resulting liquid picked up the influence of sloshing around at sea and some slight salinity from the ocean air. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose does have some light salinity, a subtle nod to its maritime maturity, but rich caramel, cacao nibs, rose water, and graham cracker notes help to bolster that base. In the end, that hint of salinity does a good job of elevating the overall aroma of this whiskey. Palate: On the palate, caramel and graham cracker notes come tumbling out of the glass first, with that faint salinity standing out as perceptible but restrained while the flavor of honeyed wheat toast, black pepper spice, and oak take center stage. Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey gently pushes the salinity further into the margins. It allows the base spirit to blossom as butterscotch and buttery croissant notes, along with a touch of tobacco leaf, come to the fore. Bottom Line: “Not Like Us” topped the Billboard Global 200 charts, so you might as well enjoy a whiskey that’s seen five of the world’s seven continents, right? That’s pretty much as close as you’ll get to having a global chart-topper in your glass. 8. Kings County Peated Bourbon

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: What exactly is peated bourbon? It’s a bourbon that meets all the requirements to be called bourbon, but instead of using regular malted barley, Kings County uses malted barley that’s been exposed to peat smoke, imbuing it with some of that characteristic smokey flavor more commonly associated with Scotch. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is as-advertised, with a smokiness billowing out of the glass to greet the nose before partying and introducing the aroma of caramel chews, corn pudding, and wildflower honey. Vanilla extract and buttered biscuits can also be found if you really dip your nose beyond the rim of the glass. Palate: The first sip of this whiskey is enchanting, with only a whisp of smoke greeting your tongue before a torrent of gooey caramel, dilute honey, lemon zest, and vanilla extract come raining down. There’s also a slight nuttiness, meaty and savory like Brazil nuts, that can be found as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The brief finish holds an impressive infusion of black pepper spice and nutmeg, which helps to balance out the sweet and smoky notes found earlier in each sip for a satisfying conclusion. Bottom Line: At the outset of his feud with Drake, it became clear that Kendrick wanted all the smoke. To keep up, you’ll want to sip this unique peated bourbon from Kings County in Brooklyn, New York, that goes big on the smoky flavor with a taste that’s straight-up fire. 7. Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaboration Series Amrut ABV: 55%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s ethos of collaboration permeates the entire brand. As one of the more prominent contract distilleries, that spirit of collaboration is cooked into their modus operandi, and they put their pride in that ethos on full display with their Collaboration Series. This Amrut collaboration marks the first time a major American whiskey brand has been finished in Indian whisky barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich, well-defined oak, leather, syrupy black cherry, and sticky caramel make up this borderline decadent nose. There’s also a fair bit of cola nut and some restrained mocha as well.

Palate: Like a milk chocolate truffle on the palate, this medium-bodied pour features a lovely transition from sweetness to earthiness and then to spice. Black pepper and basil comprise the spice component, while the cola nut and oak notes at midpalate account for the earthiness. Finish: The finish is where you’ll find notes of leather and more baking spices like clove and bay leaf. This whiskey has a medium-length finish that hangs around just long enough to savor but brief enough that it leaves you wanting more…which is what leads to repeat sips. Bottom Line: This surprising collaboration has produced stellar results, with the malt chocolate notes from Amrut’s casks lending themselves nicely to Bardstown Bourbon Company’s exceptionally clean liquid. Though this is the world’s first collaboration of its kind (making us reminisce on the “Poetic Justice” days) it’s one that has all eyes on Bardstown Bourbon Company as we anticipate the next entry in the series. 6. Barrell Seagrass ABV: 60.19%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Barrell is one of the whiskey world’s premier blending houses, and while fans go crazy over their more traditional offerings, it’s fair to say that this wild blend really put them on the map. What’s in the bottle is a blend of American and Canadian rye whiskeys finished separately in Martinique Rhum, Madeira, and apricot brandy barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is about as much fun as you can have when nosing a whiskey, as the expressive layers of rum-sweetness, Madeira red berries with a hint of nuttiness, and the interplay of apricots and baking spices brought on from the rye whiskeys at its base all send a smile across your face. Palate: Taking a sip of this whiskey rewards you with all that was promised on the nose. Citrus notes in the form of sweet blood oranges and apricots take shape at first, before a bit of white pepper, figs, and fennel seed form at the edges of the tongue. The ABV provides a big punch underneath the surface, which works to enhance the depth of each of those disparate flavors.

Finish: The lingering finish is surprisingly “clean” and serves up more of those balanced fruit and spice notes in distinct layers. Most impressive of all is the fact that none of those flavors come across as muddled, but instead, all stand tall, which makes it more enjoyable to pick apart. Bottom Line: What might at first sound like a freaky mix results in an incredibly smooth-sipping bottle of whiskey. You’ll want to fall down the rabbit hole with this one and see how deep the layers of flavor can truly go. 5. Widow Jane Decadence Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: Widow Jane Decadence is a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys finished in maple syrup barrels provided by Hudson Valley’s Crown Maple, not Canada. Known almost exclusively for unfinished whiskey (whiskey that hasn’t been dumped into a second barrel to accentuate its flavor), this expression, which began as an experiment, has become a mainstay product for the Red Hook, Brooklyn distillery. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins predictably enough, with maple candy sweetness joining some apple strudel notes while thyme, cinnamon, rosemary, and vanilla notes slowly emerge from the glass to join them. Palate: The palate surprises with a zippy effervescence that quickly recedes, think of making caramel on a stovetop. While the texture is at first bubbly, it soon mellows out to showcase the sweet maple syrup notes along with a pastry-like breadiness akin to baklava topped with freshly cracked black pepper. Fleeting flashes of vanilla, oak, cardamom, and allspice undergird all of this. Finish: The lengthy conclusion of each sip is a protracted amalgamation of all that came before, with vanilla, maple syrup, and allspice featured prominently before it gently fades from the palate. Bottom Line: Widow Jane has long been one of the most innovative premium brands, blending bourbon from different states to create excellent products. Finishing one of their blended bourbons in maple syrup casks was a stroke of genius that has since won them even more industry awards. 4. Buffalo Trace Experimental Collection: Spirits Distilled from Grain and Hops

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $48 The Spirit: While technically not a whiskey, the 26th offering in Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Experimental Collection comes pretty damn close. It is unique because it takes Saaz noble hops and the American hop Zythos® and infuses them in the raw distillate for 30 minutes. The resulting liquid was then aged in charred white oak casks for eleven years and seven months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes in this spirit rise out of the glass to meet your expectations, with citrus, hoppiness, and herbal tea aromas swirling in the air along with camphor and allspice. It’s an interesting blend that beckons a cautious first sip. Palate: Once on the palate, there’s a pronounced citrus presence as orange and lemon zest spring to life, while the hoppy herbaceousness is prominent but not overwhelming. A sturdy foundation of oak introduces a bit of honey and nougat to the equation, with black pepper notes rounding things out. Finish: The medium-length finish is surprisingly satisfying as vanilla, citrus, and herbal tea flavors pop on the back of the palate before gently sizzling away. Bottom Line: We thought this one would be hop, hop, hop, hop, hops all the way, but it actually does a great job of balancing those beer-like herbal notes to create something both familiar and “not like” anything we’ve tasted before. Sometimes, you’ve got to hop out. 3. Rare Character Exceptional Series Straight Malt Whiskey ABV: 52%

Average Price: $195 The Whiskey: First, what’s a “straight malt” whiskey? It’s a whiskey that has to be made from at least 51% Malted barley and aged for at least two years in a charred, new oak container. Most Americans are unfamiliar with the designation as only two prominent brands have tried their hands at it (to middling success) before Rare Character blew the doors off the category with this expression starting in 2023. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is full of hazelnut spread, French vanilla, cinnamon bark, and robust oak notes. Soon, there’s some fudgy dark chocolate and toasted almond notes that join the party, giving this whiskey a distinctly biscotti-like aroma, which I’m really digging.

Palate: On the palate, that biscotti call-out is spot on as toasted almonds, hazelnut, and dark chocolate lead the way before receding ever-so-slightly to fill your mouth with the flavor of toffee, sage, and tobacco leaves. The balance of earthiness and dark sweetness works really well here. Finish: The incredibly lengthy finish continues the general impression as toasted almonds, oak, black pepper spice, and dark chocolate fudge make a last gasp before your palate is reset and ready for a second sip. Bottom Line: If you want a big whiskey with the look and feel of bourbon but a rare character that sets it apart, then these Exceptional Series Straight Malt offerings are right up your alley. With flavors as bold as some of the bars in “Not Like Us,” you’ll be nodding your head along to the song just as hard as you’ll be nodding it in approval of every sip. 2. Whistlepig Boss Hog XI ABV: 51.9%

Average Price: $750 The Whiskey: WhistlePig’s Boss Hog expressions have become a breeding ground for some of the wildest ideas in all of American whiskey, and this year’s release pushes things still further by marrying the brand’s signature Canadian rye whiskey with the flavor of Thandai courtesy of unique finishing casks they created themselves, as Thandai is not traditionally aged in casks. Those barrels were seasoned with rye, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, fennel, poppy, and black peppercorn to achieve the desired flavor profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: It opens with incense, cinnamon bark, lemon zest, allspice, and menthol. After a few twirls in the glass, it also gives off the aroma of saffron, plums, and orange peels, with some growing honey and youthful oak notes becoming evident in the background. Palate: The palate opens with a ton of Manuka honey, cinnamon bark, menthol, and plum notes, all of which hold true to the aromas in this whiskey. The mouthfeel is a tad thin, but the complex melange of disparate flavors in this one has more than enough intrigue to overcome that minor flaw.