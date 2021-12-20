SZA And Kacey Musgraves Are Both Really Interested In A Collaboration

SZA may be focused on her big upcoming acting gig at the moment, but she could have a new collaboration on the horizon as well, as both she and Kacey Musgraves think that they ought to get together and make a song.

Yesterday, a Twitter user wrote, “@sza and @KaceyMusgraves have so much in common and relate the same way but just two different genres they need to collaborate immediately.” The tweet, which came from an account that has 13 followers as of this post, would have been easy enough for Musgraves to ignore. She was apparently intrigued enough by the idea, though, to share the tweet and add, “honestly.”

Later, SZA took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of the tweet from a SZA fan page and write, “I think It’s time KACEYYY [single tear emoji] [heart emoji].”

honestly https://t.co/v7q1nmPUqF — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) December 19, 2021

When it comes to collaborations, SZA is a seasoned veteran. Just in the past couple months, she performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Isaiah Rashad and linked up with Summer Walker on “No Love.” Meanwhile, Musgraves’ albums aren’t exactly filled with collabs, but she got a lot of people involved in her 2019 holiday special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which featured folks like Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Fred Armisen, Zooey Deschanel, Kendall Jenner, and Leon Bridges.