What happens when second-generation K-pop royalty teams up with third-generation royalty? Perhaps the most legendary collaboration ever.

With the news of BIGBANG’s Taeyang departing YG Entertainment and signing with its subsidiary label The Black Label, the possibility of new music from the second-gen idol coming soon seemed very close.

First, it was sharing a new portrait since switching his label yesterday. Today (January 4), it was sharing the official poster for his first single featuring Jimin of BTS. The song titled “Vibe” is set to release on Friday, January 13 at midnight ET/2 p.m. KST. This will mark as Taeyang’s first single under The Black Label.

Considering both artists carry smooth vocals with range, making them some of the industry’s iconic crooners, one can only assume the vibes between these power players will be nothing but immaculate all around.

However, the news of the collaboration may not be new to some. As some fans and followers of the BIGBANG member speculated the BTS member was seen next to him in one of his now-deleted Instagram posts from a few days back.

Since the official announcement of the single, Taeyang’s posts before yesterday have all been archived or deleted, making this collaboration highly anticipated and exciting for K-pop fans of both acts and generations.