In what seems to be a week (or year) revolving around contract renewals and artists parting ways with their agencies, YG Entertainment closes it off with some surprising news: A new girl group.

Randomly dropping a promo poster early this morning, YG Entertainment is set to unveil the YG Next Movement project right when South Korea rings in the new year at midnight (January 1 at 12 a.m. KST). The poster features seven silhouettes in front of a red-lit backdrop — which one can assume is the fourth generation girl group to debut from the South Korean music giant.

Just hours after the surprise announcement, and Twitter claiming it to be noise marketing, YG ties the knot on their contract discussions and rumors by denying the reports regarding Blackpink’s move to its subsidiary label, THEBLACKLABEL.

In the midst of boy group iKON and actor Kang Dong Won’s departure from the label yesterday, a report from The Korean Herald’s K-Pop Herald stated the K-pop quartet may potentially move to the label once contracts are done.

A representative of YG Entertainment responded in return, stating members of Blackpink still have time on their contracts before they make a decision. The girl group is currently on the European leg of their Born Pink World Tour, and will soon embark on the Asian leg next month.