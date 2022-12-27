BigBang’s Daesung And Taeyang Have Parted Ways With YG Entertainment

While second-generation K-pop acts have made headlines with reunions and new releases this year, some are moving on to a new chapter.

After releasing their first single in four years with “Still Life” in April, BIGBANG’s vocalists Daesung and Taeyang are parting ways with YG Entertainment. Amidst discussions on contract renewals, it was reported yesterday (December 26) that both members will leave the label, not the group.

In a translated report from Soompi, YG Entertainment emphasized the two will continue to promote with the BIGBANG brand, just not with their now-former label. “We know that many are waiting for BIGBANG’s activities, so we will work together for this,” the K-pop commented.

Prior to the announcement of Daesung’s departure from the label, it was reported Taeyang signed with YG’s sister label, and literal neighbor, THEBLACKLABEL,who houses artists like JEON SOMI, Zion. T, Loren and more. Founded in 2016 by YG Entertainment’s longtime, in-house producer and BIGBANG collaborator, the move comes to no surprise from BIGBANG crooner.

On behalf of signing with the label, THEBLACKLABEL released a statement announcing the new addition to their roster of artists.

“Hello. This is THEBLACKLABEL. Artist Taeyang has joined THEBLACKLABEL. After working together as producer and artist for a long time, Producer Teddy and artist Taeyang are taking on a fresh start at THEBLACKLABEL based on their musical trust in one another. THEBLACKLABEL will provide our full support for Taeyang to carry out diverse musical activities more actively. Please look forward to the musical synergy that [Taeyang] will achieve with THEBLACKLABEL. Thank you.”

At the moment, there aren’t any updates on Daesung signing with a new agency just yet. However, at the same time, G-Dragon is the only member left under YG with his contract renewal still under discussion.

As for member TOP, the rapper left YG Entertainment earlier this year to pursue his artistry in music and entrepreneurship on his own terms.