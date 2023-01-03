The K-Pop Releases To Look Forward To In January

A new year has begun. And, as expected, the Korean music industry isn’t holding back.
As 2022 claimed itself the year of girl groups, music insiders are predicting 2023 will be the year for boy groups to redeem themselves. However, it is obviously too early to side with the claim.
With that being said, here are some of the hottest K-pop releases that fans are highly anticipating in the month of January.
NewJeans – 1st Single ‘OMG’
Already taking the K-pop world by storm in 2022, NewJeans follows their debut self-titled EP with their single-album OMG set to release on January 2. The two-track project will include the ADOR girl group’s lead single of the same name and the chart-topping pre-release single “Ditto.”
YUGYEOM – Ponytail
[유겸 (YUGYEOM)]💙💙💙🐦
ㅤ
유겸 (YUGYEOM) – ‘Ponytail (Feat. 식케이 (Sik-K))’
2023. 01. 02. MON. 6PM (KST)
ㅤ
–@yugyeom #유겸 #YUGYEOM#Ponytail#AOMG pic.twitter.com/cKXlMadbth
— 김유겸 (@yugyeom) December 29, 2022
On January 2, GOT7’s youngest member is set to release his first solo single of the year. Titled “Ponytail,” the Korean artist taps rapper Sik-K for a feature on the chill-sounding and guitar-heavy track.
VIXX – ‘Gonna Be Alright’
VIXX DIGITAL SINGLE ⁰'Gonna Be Alright'
Online Cover Image
🎧 2023. 01. 03. 6PM (KST)
#VIXX #빅스⁰#LEO #레오 ⁰#KEN #켄 ⁰#HYUK #혁 ⁰#Gonna_Be_Alright⁰#20230103_6PM pic.twitter.com/VIOT1KQKnp
— RealVIXX (@RealVIXX) December 29, 2022
Returning as a trio, VIXX’s Leo, Ken, and Hyuk will release their digital single “Gonna Be Alright” on January 3 at 6 p.m. KST. The release will be followed by a fan concert held by the trio on January 6.
MOONBIN & SANHA – 3rd Mini Album – Incense
ASTRO’s sub-unit composed of members Moonbin and Sanha are set to make their return on January 4 with their third EP Incense. The six-track album will include the dynamic duo’s lead single “Madness” that was co-written by Moonbin.
ILY:1 – 1ST MINI ALBUM
[📸]아일리원(ILY:1)
아일리원(ILY:1) 1st Mini Album
<A Dream Of ILY:1>Group Photo ✨#ILY1 #아일리원 #1st_Mini_Album #A_Dream_Of_ILY1 #RIRIKA #HANA #RONA #NAYU #ARA #ELVA pic.twitter.com/SPN5pd4x9T
— ILY:1 (@FCENM_ILY1) December 23, 2022
Rookie girl group ILY:1 (pronounced as “eye-li-one”) will make their first comeback of the year with their first EP on January 5.
MONSTA X – Mini Album ‘REASON’
MONSTA X Mini Album
'REASON' 🔗
CONCEPT PHOTO Ver.2#몬스타엑스 #MONSTAX
Release on
2023.01.09 6PM (KST)#REASON #MONSTA_X#CONCEPT_PHOTO pic.twitter.com/hmlLvwhhgv
— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) December 28, 2022
Making their first comeback since contract discussions, Starship Entertainment’s leading boy group is set to return with their newest EP, REASON, on January 9. The release marks member I.M.’s first project with Monsta X since his departure from his former label.
SF9 – 12TH MINI ALBUM [THE PIECE OF9]
Fresh off their US tour last month, FNC Entertainment is already gearing SF9 for a January comeback set for the 9th. The group will release their twelfth EP with its lead single “Puzzle.”
GOT the beat – Stamp On It
더 강렬해진 ‘퍼포먼스 갓’ GOT the beat 컴백!
첫 미니앨범 ‘Stamp On It’ 1월 16일 발매!
신곡 무대 ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2023’ 선공개!
https://t.co/7JT1kcV6nr#GirlsOnTop #GOT #걸스온탑#GOT_the_beat #갓더비트 #StampOnIt #GOT_StampOnIt pic.twitter.com/kDnWiY9bkV
— Girls On Top (@GirlsOnTop_SM) December 29, 2022
GOT the beat will make their first comeback on January 16 but will do a pre-performance at SM Entertainment’s annual New Year concert, SMTOWN LIVE 2023. The super girl group is SM Entertainment’s project girl group (similar to SM’s boy group SuperM) that debuted at the top of 2022 with “Step Back.”
TXT – The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION – Concept Teaser
(https://t.co/egIHL0ETAN)#투모로우바이투게더 #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER #TXT #TheNameChapter #TEMPTATION pic.twitter.com/rWKKitg9EU
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 20, 2022
With the news already making waves in the last quarter of the 2022, TXT (short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER) will release their newest EP titled The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION on January 27. The EP is already up for pre-order and comes in three different versions.
NCT 127 – Fourth Album Repackage: Ay-Yo
Following the successful release of their fourth album 2 Baddies, NCT 127 returns with a repackaged album titled Ay-Yo that contains three additional tracks including the new lead single of the same name. Fans can expect the album to drop on January 30.