The K-Pop Releases To Look Forward To In January

A new year has begun. And, as expected, the Korean music industry isn’t holding back. As 2022 claimed itself the year of girl groups, music insiders are predicting 2023 will be the year for boy groups to redeem themselves. However, it is obviously too early to side with the claim. With that being said, here are some of the hottest K-pop releases that fans are highly anticipating in the month of January.

NewJeans – 1st Single ‘OMG’ Already taking the K-pop world by storm in 2022, NewJeans follows their debut self-titled EP with their single-album OMG set to release on January 2. The two-track project will include the ADOR girl group’s lead single of the same name and the chart-topping pre-release single “Ditto.” YUGYEOM – Ponytail [유겸 (YUGYEOM)]💙💙💙🐦

유겸 (YUGYEOM) – ‘Ponytail (Feat. 식케이 (Sik-K))’

2023. 01. 02. MON. 6PM (KST)

–@yugyeom #유겸 #YUGYEOM#Ponytail#AOMG pic.twitter.com/cKXlMadbth — 김유겸 (@yugyeom) December 29, 2022 On January 2, GOT7’s youngest member is set to release his first solo single of the year. Titled “Ponytail,” the Korean artist taps rapper Sik-K for a feature on the chill-sounding and guitar-heavy track.

VIXX – ‘Gonna Be Alright’ VIXX DIGITAL SINGLE ⁰'Gonna Be Alright'



Online Cover Image



🎧 2023. 01. 03. 6PM (KST)

#VIXX #빅스⁰#LEO #레오 ⁰#KEN #켄 ⁰#HYUK #혁 ⁰#Gonna_Be_Alright⁰#20230103_6PM pic.twitter.com/VIOT1KQKnp — RealVIXX (@RealVIXX) December 29, 2022 Returning as a trio, VIXX’s Leo, Ken, and Hyuk will release their digital single “Gonna Be Alright” on January 3 at 6 p.m. KST. The release will be followed by a fan concert held by the trio on January 6. MOONBIN & SANHA – 3rd Mini Album – Incense ASTRO’s sub-unit composed of members Moonbin and Sanha are set to make their return on January 4 with their third EP Incense. The six-track album will include the dynamic duo’s lead single “Madness” that was co-written by Moonbin.

SF9 – 12TH MINI ALBUM [THE PIECE OF9] Fresh off their US tour last month, FNC Entertainment is already gearing SF9 for a January comeback set for the 9th. The group will release their twelfth EP with its lead single “Puzzle.” GOT the beat – Stamp On It 더 강렬해진 ‘퍼포먼스 갓’ GOT the beat 컴백!

첫 미니앨범 ‘Stamp On It’ 1월 16일 발매!

신곡 무대 ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2023’ 선공개!

https://t.co/7JT1kcV6nr#GirlsOnTop #GOT #걸스온탑#GOT_the_beat #갓더비트 #StampOnIt #GOT_StampOnIt pic.twitter.com/kDnWiY9bkV — Girls On Top (@GirlsOnTop_SM) December 29, 2022 GOT the beat will make their first comeback on January 16 but will do a pre-performance at SM Entertainment’s annual New Year concert, SMTOWN LIVE 2023. The super girl group is SM Entertainment’s project girl group (similar to SM’s boy group SuperM) that debuted at the top of 2022 with “Step Back.”