Since the release of her multi-Platinum smash-hit single “You Broke Me First,” Tate McRae‘s career has been skyrocketing. Earlier this year, McRae teamed up with other big name artists like Khalid and Troye Sivan for various tracks. But with her latest single “Feel Like Sh*t,” McRae offers up an earnest solo tune about the ups and downs of a relationship.

The visual alongside “Feel Like Sh*t” plays up the emotion of the track. McRae, a trained dancer who had a stint on the TV show So You Think You Can Dance, works through a heart-tugging choreography that’s meant to mirror the pain of going through a turbulent breakup. “i wrote this song about a very personal experience and then michelle dawley and i brought it to life in this music video,” she said about the song. “i can’t explain how excited i am for you all to see this video and experience the ups and downs of a relationship in 3 minutes.”

Watch McRae’s “Feel Like Sh*t” video above and find her 2022 tour dates below.

03/08/22 — Vancouver/CA @ Vogue Theater

03/10/22 — Seattle Washington @ Showbox Market

03/11/22 — Portland/OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/12/22 — San Francisco/CA @ The Fillmore

03/15/22 — Los Angeles/CA @ The Fonda Theater

03/17/22 — Santa Ana/CA @ The Conservatory OC

03/18/22 — Phoenix/AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/21/22 — Austin/TX @ Scoot Inn

03/22/22 — Houston/TX @ House of Blues/Houston

03/23/22 — Dallas/TX @ The HiFi Dallas

03/25/22 — Atlanta/GA @ Terminal West

03/27/22 — Washington/DC @ 9:30 Club

03/28/22 — Philadelphia/PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

03/31/22 — New York/NY @ Irving Plaza

04/01/22 — Boston/MA @ Royale

04/03/22 — Montreal/QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre

04/04/22 — Toronto/CA @ Danforth Music Hall

04/05/22 — Detroit/MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/08/22 — Nashville/TN @ The Basement East

04/09/22 — Chicago/IL @ House of Blues – Chicago

04/11/22 — Minneapolis/MN @ First Avenue

04/14/22 — Englewood/CO @ Gothic Theater

04/16/22 — Salt Lake City/UT @ The Complex, Grand Room