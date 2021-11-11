Since the release of her multi-Platinum smash-hit single “You Broke Me First,” Tate McRae‘s career has been skyrocketing. Earlier this year, McRae teamed up with other big name artists like Khalid and Troye Sivan for various tracks. But with her latest single “Feel Like Sh*t,” McRae offers up an earnest solo tune about the ups and downs of a relationship.
The visual alongside “Feel Like Sh*t” plays up the emotion of the track. McRae, a trained dancer who had a stint on the TV show So You Think You Can Dance, works through a heart-tugging choreography that’s meant to mirror the pain of going through a turbulent breakup. “i wrote this song about a very personal experience and then michelle dawley and i brought it to life in this music video,” she said about the song. “i can’t explain how excited i am for you all to see this video and experience the ups and downs of a relationship in 3 minutes.”
Watch McRae’s “Feel Like Sh*t” video above and find her 2022 tour dates below.
03/08/22 — Vancouver/CA @ Vogue Theater
03/10/22 — Seattle Washington @ Showbox Market
03/11/22 — Portland/OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/12/22 — San Francisco/CA @ The Fillmore
03/15/22 — Los Angeles/CA @ The Fonda Theater
03/17/22 — Santa Ana/CA @ The Conservatory OC
03/18/22 — Phoenix/AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/21/22 — Austin/TX @ Scoot Inn
03/22/22 — Houston/TX @ House of Blues/Houston
03/23/22 — Dallas/TX @ The HiFi Dallas
03/25/22 — Atlanta/GA @ Terminal West
03/27/22 — Washington/DC @ 9:30 Club
03/28/22 — Philadelphia/PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
03/31/22 — New York/NY @ Irving Plaza
04/01/22 — Boston/MA @ Royale
04/03/22 — Montreal/QC @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre
04/04/22 — Toronto/CA @ Danforth Music Hall
04/05/22 — Detroit/MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/08/22 — Nashville/TN @ The Basement East
04/09/22 — Chicago/IL @ House of Blues – Chicago
04/11/22 — Minneapolis/MN @ First Avenue
04/14/22 — Englewood/CO @ Gothic Theater
04/16/22 — Salt Lake City/UT @ The Complex, Grand Room