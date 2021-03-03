When 17-year-old singer Tate McRae was growing up, she wanted to be a dancer. McRae pursued her dreams as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, where she finished in third place. But she has since uncovered her love for music, which kicked off with her 2020 debut EP All The Things I Never Said. Now, McRae is gearing up for another project, which she has previewed with the simmering track “Slower.”

“Slower” offers a lush look at her upcoming EP Too Young To Be Sad and features a rolling beat under McRae’s earnest lyrical delivery. She sings of wanting to move things along in a relationship, but feeling as though the sentiment is not being reciprocated. Speaking about the single in an interview with Nylon, McRae said:

“This one’s so funny because I wrote this when I was 14, and I loved it. But the problem is, when you sit on a song for two years, it becomes really stale and you just hate it. That’s what kind of happened with this song. So my team pulled it out again and were like, ‘We should listen to this one again.’ And I was like, ‘No, no, no. I don’t like it, and I sound super squeaky on it. I sound like I’m 14.’ We reproduced the whole thing. I rewrote a few lyrics and I recorded it in my 17-year-old voice, and it sounded completely different.”

Listen to “Slower” above and find McRae’s Too Young To Be Sad EP’s tracklist below.

1. “Bad Ones”

2. “Rubberband”

3. “Slower”

4. “R U Ok”

5. “You Broke Me First”

6. “I Wish I Loved You In The 90s”

Too Young To Be Sad is out 3/26 via RCA. Pre-order it here.