Commemorating the one-year anniversary of her hit single “Dance Alone,” Tayla Parx follows up her Coping Mechanisms album with a short film. The visual includes several songs off the album and follows the singer as she navigates through the ever-changing world around her.

The 17-minute Coping Mechanisms film opens with Parx dancing her way through a whimsical building. As she arrives outside, she suddenly becomes animated and discovers the dark side to greediness.

In a statement about the film Parx says she wanted to give her fans some more context about the album:

“It brings me a tremendous amount of joy to share this film with the world. I wanted to create a visual component to Coping Mechanisms to give fans a deeper understanding of the innerworkings behind this album while providing a bit of a time capsule into my emotions. Big shout out to Parx Studios as well as Bobby and Roxana who helped bring this film to life.”

Watch Parx’s Coping Mechanisms short film above.

Coping Mechanisms is out now via Tayla Made/Atlantic. Get it here.

Tayla Parx is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.