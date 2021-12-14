Just a month ago, Taylor Swift released her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), featuring updated versions of the 2013 album’s original 14 songs as well as 16 previously-unheard tunes that were made during the original sessions. After its release, the album would go on to be her fourth No. 1 album in just over a year and a half. It leaves Swift with plenty to be happy about, and her high spirits were on display as she celebrated her 32nd birthday over the weekend.

*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂 pic.twitter.com/X43eHWMlKJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2021

Swift shared a pair of pictures from the celebration, which shows her dancing with Haim’s Alana and blowing out candles on their respective cakes. (Alana’s birthday is on December 15, just two days after Swift’s.) “Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it,” Swift wrote in her post. “I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30,” remixing a line from her 2012 song “22.” She continued, “Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.” Haim’s Twitter account also shared the picture of Swift and Alana blowing out the candles on their birthday cake and wrote, “It’s sagittarius szn [Sagittarius emoji] happy birthday @taylorswift13 and lanzo!!!!”

The posts come after Swift learned that she would have to face trial in a copyright lawsuit over her 2014 hit song, “Shake It Off.”