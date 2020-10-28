As someone who began her massive music career at just 15-years-old, Taylor Swift has put a lot of her life experiences into her music over eight studio albums. Two of the singer’s records, Red and 1989, recently landed a spot on Rolling Stone‘s roundup of the 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. Now reflecting on those eras, Swift recalls putting all of her heartbreak into the songwriting process on Red.

In an upcoming podcast interview with Rolling Stone and Amazon Music, Swift will break down her Red album. A snippet of the interview was released Tuesday and in it, Swift names Red as her “only true breakup album,” saying it was an album she “wrote specifically about pure, absolute, to the core, heartbreak.”

🔊 | Taylor Swift will feature on a new podcast by @RollingStone and @amazonmusic discussing the #RS500Albums list https://t.co/o1EpHblOcK — Hear her snippet from the trailer below talking about how RED “was a huge risk that changed everything for her” pic.twitter.com/XTiVLRDLV0 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 27, 2020

In other Swift news, the singer recently turned out another extremely successful album recently. Following her 2019 blissed-out pop record Lover, the singer dropped the surprise LP Folklore in late July. The album, produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner, led the singer to spend 47 weeks at No. 1, more than any other female artist. Just last week, the record returned to No. 1 once again and became the first album in 2020 to sell over a million copies.

Listen to a snippet of Swift’s conversation with Rolling Stone above.