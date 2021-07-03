Getty Image
Taylor Swift And Adele Are Rumored To Have A Collaboration On The Way And Fans Are Beyond Excited

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift earned her third No. 1 album in less than 12 months with the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), making her the first woman in music history to achieve this. It’s part of her latest project, which involves re-recording her older albums following a dispute with her former label, which resulted in her losing the masters of her first six albums. This fall, the singer will share her next one, which takes on her 2013 album Red. She also promised previously unheard music, and it may include a collaboration that will surely be one for the books.

As rumor has it, the album may include Taylor collaborating with Adele on “Broken Hearts,” which was registered online with both artists appearing as writers on the song. It reportedly appeared on the SESAC (Society of European Stage Authors and Composers) registry, one of the oldest performance rights organizations in the United States.

After the registry appeared on social media, fans of both singers began to share their theories about when the song would arrive and which album it would appear on. Most believed the song will land on Red (Taylor’s Version), which is due on November 19.

You can read some thoughts about the rumored collaboration from fans below.

