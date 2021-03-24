When Taylor Swift announced Fearless (Taylor’s Version) last month, one notable bit of news about the tracklist was that it would feature new recordings of unreleased songs from the Fearless era. Fans will get to hear the first of those soon: This morning, Swift revealed that at midnight tonight, she will be releasing “You All Over Me (From The Vault).”

Furthermore, the track features backing vocals from Maren Morris, as well as production from Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner. Swift announced the track on social media this morning, writing on Instagram, “HI. I wanted to let you know that the first ‘From the Vault’ song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault). One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!! Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe – can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Morris seems excited for the recording to drop, as she responded to Swift’s tweet about it, “too early for [champagne]?”

This isn’t the first time the two have linked up. At a 2018 stop of the Reputation tour, for example, Morris made a guest appearance to join Swift in a performance of “The Middle.”