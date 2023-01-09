On the first Billboard Hot 100 chart of 2023, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was still the No. 1 song in the country. Now, though, we have some clear distance from the holiday season, as it’s been over a week since New Year’s Eve/Day. Sure enough, the Christmas songs have left the charts and things are starting to look less festive: On the new chart dated January 14, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” returns to the top spot for the seventh total week.

The song, which rose from No. 8 on last week’s rank, is now tied for the longest-running No. 1 of Swift’s career, as “Blank Space” also racked up seven total weeks at No. 1, in 2014 and 2015.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ former leader “Unholy” is back up to No. 2, while SZA’s “Kill Bill” has returned to its previously achieved peak at No. 3. Also notable is David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” reaching a new high at No. 4 (its first time in the top 5), as well as The Weeknd’s 2016 Starboy cut “Die For You” climbing to No. 8, hitting the top 10 for the first time over six years after its initial release.

As for Carey, “Christmas” has fallen off the Hot 100 entirely this week. It’s the only song to ever go from No. 1 to off the chart completely and it’s now done so three times (previously doing so after the 2019 and 2021 holiday seasons).