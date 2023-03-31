Taylor Swift
Arlington Will Temporarily Change The Name Of One Of Its Roads To Honor Taylor Swift For Her ‘Eras Tour’

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift kicked off her colossal Eras Tour. It was no casual affair in Glendale, Arizona; the town honored her presence by temporarily changing its name to Swift City. Now, Arlington, Texas is following suit in welcoming the pop star.

Just for the weekend (March 31-April 2), the town will be renaming Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way. They’re inviting fans to take photos in front of the sign. Read an excerpt of their statement below.

“Arlington is participating in a friendly competition with other U.S. cities hosting The Eras Tour to demonstrate its ‘Reputation’ as one of Swift’s biggest fans. We don’t have any ‘Bad Blood’ with Las Vegas, which recently lit its Gateway Arches in colors that correspond with Swift’s various musical eras, but never in our ‘Wildest Dreams’ would we go so far as to ‘Change’ Arlington’s name as our friends in Glendale, Ariz., did when it rebranded as Swift City.

In honor of the ‘Bejeweled’ singer, Arlington is ceremoniously naming Randol Mill Road to Taylor Swift Way for the weekend. Fans are invited to pose for pics with the temporary street sign at the corner of Collins Street and Randol Mill Road, which features the ‘Gorgeous’ AT&T Stadium in the background.”

