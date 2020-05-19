Now is around the time of year when college and high school students are getting ready to put a bow on their academic careers. Graduation ceremonies are going to be different (or non-existant) this year, though, due to the global pandemic. With that in mind, some famous people have stepped up to offer commencement speeches for this year’s crop of seniors. One such virtual event is Dear Class Of 2020, a livestream led by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Announced earlier this month, the event had a big roster of celebrities set to participate, and now that grouping just got even bigger: Beyonce has been added to the list of commencement speakers, while Taylor Swift is now set to make a special appearance.

Other musicians also listed among the commencement speakers are BTS and Lady Gaga. BTS and Gaga will also be performing, as will Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Cnco, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Maluma, and Megan Thee Stallion. There’s also a big list of famous folks set to make “special appearances,” and it includes Dude Perfect, Kevin Durant, Finneas, Bill and Melinda Gates, John Green, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Kelly Rowland, “and many more.”

The former POTUS said earlier this month when the event was announced, “I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.