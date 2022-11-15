What Was Taylor Swift’s Biggest Tour Of Her Career?

Taylor Swift’s tickets for her 2023 The Eras Tour are causing chaos amongst fans by going on sale today, as the demand seems to be the highest it’s ever been. Following the record-breaking release of her Midnights album, Swift’s first live shows in years are turning out to be her biggest US tour to date.

In addition to the first round announcement tour dates, Swift has since added seventeen more, including multiple stops in cities like Las Vegas, Tampa, Nashville, Chicago, and more. There are now 52 shows. She is also playing five nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, which will be the final dates of the US leg of this tour in August.

Her last time touring was for the Reputation Stadium Tour. According to Economic Times, that tour consisted of 38 stops — which is nothing compared to The Eras Tour now. It grossed $266 million with two million fans attending in total.

Swift had also planned for a number of shows in 2020 in support of her Lover album. Those were eventually canceled due to the pandemic. Since then, she has turned out three new studio albums and two re-recorded versions, boosting her popularity immensely.

Based on this current trajectory, Swift’s The Eras Tour is truly gearing up to be a massive tour. And hey, it even crashed Ticketmaster.