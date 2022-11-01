Finally, Taylor Swift is going on tour again: She just announced The Eras Tour, which will start in 2023. Swift made the announcement on Good Morning America this morning (November 1). She also wrote on social media, “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The currently announced slate of shows runs from March 18 to August 5. The roster of openers is impressive, too, as joining Swift on various dates are Beabadoobee, Gayle, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Haim, Muna, Owenn, Paramore, and Phoebe Bridgers. This will be Swift’s first tour since 2018’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Find the full list of tour dates so far below and learn more about tickets here.

03/18/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium $!

03/25/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ~!

04/01/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/02/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/15/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ~%

04/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ~%

04/28/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

04/29/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

05/06/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium &!

05/12/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/13/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/19/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/20/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/26/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &!

05/27/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &%

06/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/03/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #@

06/17/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #@

06/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #@

07/01/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium *%

07/08/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *%

07/15/2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *%

07/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^%

07/29/2023 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium ^%

08/04/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^@

08/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^!

~ with Beabadoobee

! with Gayle

# with Girl In Red

% with Gracie Abrams

^ with Haim

* with Muna

@ with Owenn

$ with Paramore

& with Phoebe Bridgers