After announcing the dates of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift added even more. “UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” she wrote on Twitter about those shows. Now, the singer is back with the announcement of even more additions, this time way more, which was “due to unprecedented demand,” as Variety reports. This makes it her biggest run of US concerts to date.

Now the Eras Tour, which she described as “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” is giving every city on the roster more than one chance to catch her. Los Angeles, for instance, has five nights with her. Hopefully this doesn’t lead to more wedding cancellations.

Find the full tour dates below.

03/17/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium $!

03/18/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium $!

03/24/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ~!

03/25/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ~!

03/31/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium !*

04/01/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/02/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/13/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium !~

04/14/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ~%

04/15/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ~%

04/21/2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ~%

04/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ~%

04/28/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

04/29/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

04/30/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !*

05/05/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium %&

05/06/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium &!

05/07/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium %&

05/12/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/13/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/14/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field %&

05/19/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/20/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/21/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium %&

05/26/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &!

05/27/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &%

05/28/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &@

06/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/03/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/04/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *%

06/09/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #%

06/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #@

06/16/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #%

06/17/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #@

06/23/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #%

06/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #@

06/30/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium *%

07/01/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium *%

07/07/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *%

07/08/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *%

07/14/2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *%

07/15/2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *%

07/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^%

07/23/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^%

07/28/2023 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium ^%

07/29/2023 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium ^%

08/03/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^%

08/04/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^@

08/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^!

08/08/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^%

08/09/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^!

~ with Beabadoobee

! with Gayle

# with Girl In Red

% with Gracie Abrams

^ with Haim

* with Muna

@ with Owenn

$ with Paramore

& with Phoebe Bridgers