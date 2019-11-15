A new wrinkle was just added to Taylor Swift’s dispute with Scooter Braun and her former label Big Machine: She penned a blog post in which she accuses Big Machine of, among other things, blocking her from performing her pre-Lover songs on TV. The label quickly offered a response, which can be summed up by the line, “Taylor, the narrative you have created does not exist.”

Many people empathize with Swift and are taking her side in this feud, especially fellow artists. After Swift’s post, she got support from two of her big-time peers: Camila Cabello and Selena Gomez.

Both of them shared lengthy messages on their Instagram stories. Cabello reminisced about what Swift’s music has meant to her, and wrote, “For her fans and even more for her, it’s not just songs. It’s memories, it brings old friends together, it’s medicine, it’s joy! I can’t even imagine how painful this must be for you @taylorswift , I can’t even wrap my head around how this could happen.”

In her post, Gomez wrote about listening to Fearless with Swift before the album’s release, and added, “I can tell you first hand the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation.”

Find Cabello and Gomez’s full posts below.

“As a fan of Taylor’s music for forever, I have some of the best memories of my life listening to her first albums, i remember listening to songs like love story or you belong to me or the best day on the reputation tour and crying from how much those songs mean to me. it feels heartbreaking and like the world is being robbed of something important and beautiful that she can’t sing these songs, her life’s work, with her fans. How can a record label do this to an artist? I can’t imagine my life without the moments where I listen to Taylor’s music and it brings me back to being a 13 year old hopeless romantic in my bedroom and I remember who I wanna be and how I wanna feel. For her fans and even more for her, it’s not just songs. It’s memories, it brings old friends together, it’s medicine, it’s joy! I can’t even imagine how painful this must be for you @taylorswift , I can’t even wrap my head around how this could happen. A record label can’t be allowed to do this to an artist…whatever needs to happen to get this situation fixed, needs to happen.”