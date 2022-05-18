It’s been a big year for Taylor Swift at New York University (NYU): First the college started offering a course about her, then in March, they announced they’d be awarding Swift an honorary doctorate of fine arts. Swift, who didn’t go to college since she was instead spent those years of her life becoming a global megastar, is pretty excited about the whole thing, as indicated by a video she shared this morning.

In the Instagram Reel, set to Beabadoobee’s recent single “See You Soon,” Swift rides in a car, looking out the window. Subsequent shots show her getting ready, donning her cap and gown, and having her father take a photo of her in her get-up. The closing shot is similar to the opening one, except this time, Swift is smiling in her graduation outfit. The post is captioned, “Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time – see you soon NYU.”

In addition to receiving the honorary doctorate, Swift is also set to deliver a speech at today’s commencement ceremony, at approximately 11 a.m. ET. The commencement is being livestreamed here.

Beabadoobee, by the way, was thrilled with Swift using her song in the video. On her Instagram Story, she shared the video and wrote, “taylor and see you soon I’m crying [heart emoji].” In a follow-up video, she said, “This… is possibly the best day of my life. Taylor Swift listens to ‘See You Soon.’ This is the best day…”