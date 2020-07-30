For a studio album by a global pop star, Taylor Swift’s Folklore seems to have come together quickly. She and Aaron Dessner only began working on the record a few months ago, and even a seasoned industry veteran like Dessner was surprised by the speed at which this process happened.

It was surely a fascinating undertaking to behold, and fortunately, Swift and Dessner have offered some behind-the-scenes looks at the album. Now Swift is back with another: She shared a video for the “cabin in candlelight” version of “Cardigan,” and the video is made up of footage from the photoshoot for the Folklore cover art.

This is a limited time thing, though: The song is only available for download and on CD and vinyl until tonight (July 30) at midnight ET.

The video for cardigan “cabin in candlelight” version is out now using new behind-the-scenes footage from the album photoshoot. You can watch it here: https://t.co/rsSvCRO6P3 pic.twitter.com/7lAbxpLybG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

cardigan “cabin in candlelight” version is out now 🕯https://t.co/pBbcZW4kqc pic.twitter.com/pxzIfLi0OQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

Ahead of the release of the song’s original video, Swift explained the song’s meaning in a live Q&A, saying, “The song is about a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark.” She further explained in a BBC Radio 1 interview, “This is a song that’s about long lost love, and looking back on it and how special it made you feel, all the good things it made you feel, all the pain that it made you feel.”

Dessner also recently spoke about the song, calling it “a bit of a lightning rod for a lot of the rest of the record”: “It hearkens back to lessons learned, or experiences in your youth, in a really beautiful way and this sense of longing and sadness, but ultimately, it’s cathartic. I thought it was a perfect match for the music, and how her voice feels.”

Watch the new “Cardigan” video above, and read our review of Folklore here.

Folklore is out now via Republic. Get it here.