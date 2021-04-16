If you scroll down Taylor Swift’s social media feeds, it won’t take too long before you come across a photo of one of her cats. Over the past year or so, though, some fans have noticed that one of those felines, Meredith, hasn’t popped up in a post in a while. Swifties began to wonder what happened to the cat, and now Swift has taken it upon herself to offer an explanation.

In the description of a video shared on social media this afternoon, Swift wrote, “WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week. Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky???? I wanted to say thank you to you so today I will be addressing a very pressing issue.”

Holding her cat Benjamin Button, Swift says, “We’ve been hearing some rumors on the internet recently… they’re not about you, Benj’, they’re about your sister.” Swift then shared screenshots of comments from fans wondering where Meredith has been, then wrote in text, “The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken.” She then goes on to show a series of funny and awkward photos of the cat. Swift concluded, “So yup, there it is, there you have it. That’s the explanation: She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her? So um, there’s your update on Meredith.” Swift then ended the video with a clip of her asking Meredith, who gets herself away from Swift as she speaks, “Do you have any comment on the recent allegations that you’re a missing cat?”

Check out the video above and learn more about Swift’s cats, and the pets of some other musicians, here.