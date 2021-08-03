Taylor Swift has been one of the most consistently successful pop stars of the past couple decades, and the charts have always reflected that. Now, Swift finds herself in some exclusive and historic territory thanks to the long-running success her albums have achieved.

Pop Crave reports that five of her albums have charted for at least 150 weeks (nearly three years) each on the Billboard 200. She’s the only female artist to pull that off in the history of the chart.

.@TaylorSwift13 becomes the first female artist in HISTORY to have five albums chart for at least 150 weeks each on the Billboard 200. pic.twitter.com/H41YmE2Pv0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2021

As Billboard notes, 1989 has spent 349 weeks on the Billboard 200 (as of the chart dated August 7), while her other albums with at least 150 weeks on the chart are Taylor Swift (275 weeks), Fearless (261 weeks), Red (170 weeks), and Reputation (150 weeks). As for her other charting releases, Speak Now is at 139 weeks, Lover is at 101 weeks, Folklore is at 53 weeks, The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection EP is at 43 weeks, Evermore is at 33 weeks, the Beautiful Eyes EP is at 21 weeks, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is at 16 weeks, and Speak Now: World Tour Live CD + DVD is at 11 weeks.

It’s not just the charts the recognize her importance: Recently, collaborator Jack Antonoff said of Swift’s influence, “I’ve seen her change the music industry first-hand. She’s amazing for being a champion and making things better for the generations to come. She has a long history of rightly exposing some real darkness in the music industry. And I’m personally thankful for it, outside of our friendship and working relationship, just as an artist.”