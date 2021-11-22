Taylor Swift has been busy re-recording her older material, but now she’s given a recently released track a fresh coat of paint. The tune in question is “Christmas Tree Farm,” which Swift only just released in 2019. The new recording, dubbed the “Old Timey Version,” is out now and exclusive to Amazon Music.

The track was teased on Good Morning America today and Swift says of the rerecording, “This new version is amazing because it feels like it’s that more sort of laid-back Christmas feel of doing all your shopping and relaxing by a fire, and it’s definitely a little bit more of that old-school Christmas song feel.” GMA notes the song was “re-imagined with a 70-piece orchestra and a cozier, more old-timey feel.”

Christmas came early, Swifties! @taylorswift13 has released a re-recorded version of her hit holiday classic song, "Christmas Tree Farm"! 🎄 Here's everything you need to know: https://t.co/KD6it0CWdD pic.twitter.com/EM3eb6F3cd — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 22, 2021

In a 2019 video about the making of the original version of the track, Swift said, “So the idea I have for the song is ‘Christmas Tree Farm,’ because I grew up on one, do you see what I mean? These are chords I don’t usually use, so bear with me, but it would be, like… it’s about how you’re in the city and you’re stressed out and your life is feeling really low, but in your heart [laughs] is a Christmas tree farm.”

Listen to “Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version)” above.