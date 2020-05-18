Taylor Swift managed to give fans a concert experience this weekend, even if it wasn’t a new, real-life event: She debuted her City Of Lover concert special on ABC yesterday, and today, it is streaming on Hulu and Disney+. Following the concert film’s premiere, Swift (who will not be on Katy Perry’s new album, by the way) has shared audio-only versions of select performances from the Paris show.

The songs are available as individual singles on streaming services, and they include “Cornelia Street,” “Lover,” “You Need To Calm Down,” “Me!,” “Daylight,” “The Archer,” and “Death By A Thousand Cuts.” This follows her February release of “The Man” from the same performance.

The show was filmed on September 9, 2019 at the L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris, and the 16-song set featured the live debuts of some Lover songs.

When announcing the release of the concert film, Swift said, “Hope everybody is doing well and everybody’s happy and healthy and staying safe. So I played this concert in September called ‘The City Of Lover Show’ and it was in Paris. It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the Lover album coming out, and we filmed it!”

Listen to the tracks above and below.