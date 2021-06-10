Taylor Swift has been having a great 2021. Not only did her second 2020 album, Evermore just break an all-time vinyl sales record, but those numbers also boosted it back up to No. 1 on the Billboard chart, which officially made Tay the artist with the third-most weeks at No. 1 in history. Not too shabby for the first half of the year! Tonight she picked up yet another award, this one a bit more family-centric, when the new music video she made for “The Best Day” (that would be Taylor’s Version) for her re-recording of Fearless took home the CMT trophy for Best Family Feature.

I LOVE YOU MOM https://t.co/hmLe8ZRTjm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 10, 2021

Taylor celebrated the news on Twitter with an all-caps appreciation for her mom, Andrea. “I LOVE YOU MOM,” she wrote, while sharing a short video clip of the song winning the award. Though Taylor and her mom have always been close, their relationship was on display for fans in a new way when Andrea was battling cancer. In a song off her album <em<>Lover from 2019 she collaborated with Dixie Chicks for a heartfelt reflection on what it feels like to love someone who’s sick, “Soon You’ll Get Better.” She’s since said she thinks it’s the only song she won’t ever be able to perform live. But tonight was a much happier chapter in their relationship. Congrats to both Taylor and Andrea!