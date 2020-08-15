The 2020 presidential election is less than three months away and both major party candidates will look to make a final push to win the votes of Americans. In order to cast these votes in the current coronavirus pandemic-restricted climate, many Americans are hoping to take advantage of a mail-in ballot option to submit their vote for president, something that President Donald Trump is making increasingly difficult with drastic cuts to and restrictions on the US postal service.

Trump is reportedly holding billions of dollars back from the United States Postal Service, which has been included by Democrats in a proposed coronavirus relief package. Some believe Trump is doing this to slow the USPS down ahead of the upcoming surge in mail-ballots for November’s election. In response to this report, Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Saturday to condemn his actions in a pair of tweets, one of which said the president was attempting to “destroy our right to vote.”

Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 15, 2020

Swift’s tweets come after the singer spent a second week atop the Billboard album charts with Folklore.