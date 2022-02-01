As one of today’s biggest stars, Taylor Swift’s decade-and-a-half-long career has had an undeniable impact on the country music genre. As someone who started her career in the genre, Swift’s country success story will be on full display at the Country Music Hall Of Fame’s new exhibit, which also highlights contemporary songwriters like Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton, and Brandi Carlile.

“American Currents” is a reoccurring exhibit that’s returning to the downtown Nashville museum. Opening to the public March 4, country music fans will peruse an array of artifacts, photographs, and footage giving insight into the current state of the music genre. Part of the exhibit, titled “Unbroken Circle,” draws connections between contemporary country hitmakers and their predecessors. It shows how artists like Reba McEntire paved the way for breakout stars like Brittney Spencer.

The Country Music Hall Of Fame also has a number of digital features fans can browse from home. Their current online exhibits Dylan, Cash, And The Nashville Cats: A New Music City and Suiting The Sound: The Rodeo Tailors Who Made Country Stars Shine Brighter include in-depth storytelling and curated clips made specifically for digital viewers.

Check out the Country Music Hall Of Fame’s exhibits here.

