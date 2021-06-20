Taylor Swift has been re-recording her old albums. The first was Fearless (Taylor’s Version), released back in April. Now she’s set to do another. The singer revealed her 2013 album Red would be her next re-recorded record. Her fans were excited after hearing the news. One of them was Taylor’s dad, as she revealed in a Father’s Day post for him on Sunday.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed’. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2021

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed,'” she wrote in a Twitter post.

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness,” she wrote. “Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

Taylor is surely due for success with Red (Taylor’s Version) as she saw previously saw Fearless (Taylor’s Version) top the album charts. Her next redo is set to be released to the world in November, so hang tight.

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out 11/19 via Republic. Pre-order it here.