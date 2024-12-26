On every Taylor’s Version re-recording, Taylor Swift has featured at least one special guest: Maren Morris on Fearless (TV), Phoebe Bridgers on Red (TV), Kendrick Lamar on 1989 (TV), etc. Will Dolly Parton be next?

The country music legend started following Swift on Instagram, which has some Swifties convinced that she’s going to appear on one of the two remaining Taylor’s Version albums: her debut, 2006’s Taylor Swift.

“I’ll never shut up if Queen Dolly is on Debut TV,” one fan wrote, while another added, “IF DOLLY IS ON DEBUT TV IM NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PERSON I’LL BECOME.”

Maybe we could get Dolly on “Crazier”? It would be a full circle moment, since the song first appeared on the soundtrack for Hannah Montana: The Movie starring Miley Cyrus… who is Parton’s goddaughter.

Last year, Swift discussed her admiration for Parton.

“Dolly is a force of evolution and transformation in our industry, but she does it with such playful levity it almost looks effortless,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “Her sense of humor and mischief are easily my favorite things about her, because I think it forces the world to reconcile that a woman can be a serious artist and writer who also has raucous fun with it, can make people laugh and be in on every joke. She’s never stopped challenging herself to clear new hurdles and explore new territory artistically, and I think that speaks to her great curiosity about the human condition. She’s a legendary empath and the storyteller for the ages. She’s also having the most fun doing it.”