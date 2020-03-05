Taylor Swift Donated A Million Dollars To Tennessee Tornado Relief Efforts

A few days ago, destructive tornadoes tore through the Nashville, resulting in at least 25 deaths and tons of other damage. At the time it was happening, Taylor Swift, whose career was launched in Tennessee, offered a simple message on Twitter: “My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornadoes. Sending you my love and prayers.” It turns out she has sent significantly more than love and prayers, as she has donated a hefty sum of money to support tornado relief efforts.

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

Swift wrote in an Instagram Story today, “Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me. I’ve made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. If you’d like to do the same, Swipe up.” A spokesperson for the organization confirmed to the Tennessean that the amount of Swift’s donation is a million dollars.

Swift isn’t the only artist to take action and provide help to folks in Tennessee. Kacey Musgraves was selling her clothes (some of which was stage-worn) to benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation, but she decided to shift the focus of the sale to benefit tornado relief.