Here’s some good news for any Swifties who are still mourning the end of The Eras Tour.

The 2025 edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature an “exclusive performance” from the first night of Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking tour, according to USA Today. Swift performed 44 songs during that show, held on March 17, 2023, at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, including surprise selections “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw.” It’s unknown which song(s) will play during the ceremony, or if Swift will be in attendance.

“They had to work really hard to get the tickets,” Swift told Time in 2023 about her mindset heading into The Eras Tour. “I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium.” She also discussed the physical demands of playing three-hour shows. “I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed,” she said. “That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards air on Fox on March 17 (the two-year anniversary of the beginning of The Eras Tour) at 8 p.m. ET.