Unfortunately, when it comes to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, the headlines so far have been primarily about how badly Ticketmaster messed up the sales of them. What may have flown under the radar some is just how gigantic and historic the sales so far have been.

In a new report, Billboard estimates that the November 15 presale generated about $554 million in sales for Ticketmaster and Seat Geek. Furthermore, there are an additional 170,000 tickets left that weren’t sold during the presale, and those have an estimated cumulative face value of $37 million. That brings the estimated income of just Swift’s US The Eras Tour dates to $591 million.

That would make The Eras Tour the highest-grossing one of all time among female artists, easily passing Madonna’s 2008 and 2009 Sweet & Sticky Tour total of $407 million. It would also be No. 4 on the all-time tour chart, a rank that’s currently led by the $776.2 million Ed Sheeran earned with his Divide tour.

As for the ticketing mishap, Swift was not particularly pleased, as she wrote in response, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

