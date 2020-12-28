It’s been a big year for Taylor Swift, who released two albums, each with less than 24 hours warning, and each of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. First there was Folklore, then there was Evermore, which dropped two weeks back. At just four months and 18 days, it was the shortest gap between chart-topping albums for a female artist. She also landed the second-biggest streaming week of 2020 with 220.49 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Now, in its second week, Evermore is once again at the top of the Billboard album charts.

Over the weekend Evermore sold 169,000 equivalent album units over the past week to maintain its No. 1 position. That number was boosted by the arrival of the album’s CD version, as it was only available digitally beforehand.

Elsewhere on the charts, Paul McCartney’s McCartney III came in at No. 2, having raked 105,000 album units in its first week. This helped the legendary musician become the first act to have a new album in the chart’s top two positions in each of the last six decades. Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By comes in at No. 3 thanks to a deluxe re-issue that added 16 new songs to the album’s original album. Rounding out the top five are two Christmas albums: Michael Bublé’s Christmas at No. 4 and Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas at No. 5.

