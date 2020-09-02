Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut album in 2006, and it didn’t take long for her to become a superstar. She followed that in 2008 with Fearless, and that album and all the ones that have come after it have topped the charts and been certified multiple times Platinum (except for the new Folklore, but that will surely happen soon enough). She has told many stories throughout her career, and now one superfan has converted them into theme park form.

Matthew Ables has shared a video in which he breaks down a Swift-themed theme park that he designed. He wrote in the video description, “I really enjoy going to theme parks and attending Taylor Swift concerts and had arrangements to do both of those things this summer, but evidently, 2020 had other plans. And those plans apparently included me designing a Taylor Swift theme park called Wonderland with 60+ attractions, because, well, that’s what I did!”

The park has areas based on Swift’s albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, Reputation, Lover, and even Folklore. Attractions of the park contain references to Swift’s discography and life, like Abigail’s Cafeteria, the Fearless zone (one of the park’s more intense areas), and more.

Watch Ables explain his park in the video above.